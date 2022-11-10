M&T Bank Corp Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 71,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $170.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

