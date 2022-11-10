M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after buying an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

