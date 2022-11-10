M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in LKQ by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LKQ by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 168,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 112,543 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.