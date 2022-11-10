M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 138,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $563,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $13,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,867 over the last three months. 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of AAON opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 0.76. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

