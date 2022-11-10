M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.91% of BurgerFi International worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BurgerFi International news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,677,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,400. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 143.84%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

BurgerFi International Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

