M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,692 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Crane by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,522 shares of company stock valued at $18,813,349. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CR opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

