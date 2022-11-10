M&T Bank Corp Purchases 17,892 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.75. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

