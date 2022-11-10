M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 822,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 4.6 %

BKR stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.