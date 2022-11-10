M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

