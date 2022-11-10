Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $227.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

