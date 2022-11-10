Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.50. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.06.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
