Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Okta by 412.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.21. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.