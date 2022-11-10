Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $281.86 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.