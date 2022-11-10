OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 7,162 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 242.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 231,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 163,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 294.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 131,801 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HEQT opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

