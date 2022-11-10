OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.