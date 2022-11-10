OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,538 iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EZA. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 79,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 201,262 shares during the period.

Shares of EZA opened at $40.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

