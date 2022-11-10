OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,160 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMFGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Jamf by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Stock Down 5.4 %

JAMF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jamf (BATS:JAMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.