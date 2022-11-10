OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,160 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Jamf by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Down 5.4 %

JAMF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.