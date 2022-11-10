OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $288,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 1.3 %

FAPR stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.