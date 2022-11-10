OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $349,000 Position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA EASG opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EASG)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.