OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $349,000 Stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EASG opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

