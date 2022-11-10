OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of GigInternational1 worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 63.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 752,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 291,976 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 221,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 92.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 826,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 1,487.7% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 315,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 295,623 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIW opened at $10.26 on Thursday. GigInternational1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

