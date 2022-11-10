OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $236,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPA opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

