OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $418,000 Stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.90% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JJM opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

