OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.