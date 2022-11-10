OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $328,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.14% of RealReal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in RealReal by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 295,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 152,372 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in RealReal by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 737,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. RealReal’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $28,787.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,512.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,361 shares of company stock valued at $112,978 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

About RealReal



The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.



