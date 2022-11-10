OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $336,000 in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of ProShares Ultra Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 49.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 74.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URE opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.