OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $354,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.97% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at $279,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSEARCA EMXF opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

