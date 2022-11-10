OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $368,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

PSFF opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

