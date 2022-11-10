OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 307,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of EJAN opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.