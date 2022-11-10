OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 314,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

