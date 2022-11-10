OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,921 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Poshmark Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ POSH opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Poshmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.