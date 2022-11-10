OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 19.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGTI opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Agiliti’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

