OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DH. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,249,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 132,704 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

DH opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.66. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

