OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter worth about $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter worth about $905,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $13,924,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Enovis Price Performance

About Enovis

Shares of ENOV opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $157.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

