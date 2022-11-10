OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDU. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 157,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

