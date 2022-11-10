OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of FLWS opened at $7.52 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $485.33 million, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

