OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 94,576 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $623.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.99. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.