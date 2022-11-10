OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 94,576 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $623.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.99. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Kingsoft Cloud Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
