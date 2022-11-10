OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 437,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,006,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 61,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 59.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 31,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $1,697,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KJAN opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

