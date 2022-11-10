OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 68,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Price Performance

EIS opened at $58.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.