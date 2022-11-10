OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 28.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 574,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 126,842 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Core & Main by 15.4% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Core & Main by 26.7% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $361,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main Trading Down 2.2 %

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

