OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,782,000 after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,604,000 after acquiring an additional 135,420 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

