OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

ISEM stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.