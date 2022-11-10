OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $373,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

