OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHAB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Enhabit news, Director Erin Hoeflinger acquired 6,030 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $82,128.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory S. Rush purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Hoeflinger purchased 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,742 shares of company stock valued at $233,837 over the last 90 days.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.