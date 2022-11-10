OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 193,764 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 770,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 132,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

Northern Star Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

