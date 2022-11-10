OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMXF opened at $34.16 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.

