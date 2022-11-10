OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

