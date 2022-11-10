One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,813,000 after acquiring an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $129.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

