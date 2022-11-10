Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Paychex by 210.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,987,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Down 1.5 %

PAYX stock opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.