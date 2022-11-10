Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 1,643 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 328.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.